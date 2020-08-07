Indian 2 accident: Kamal Haasan, Shankar hand over Rs 1 crore cheques to families of the deceased

Following the ghastly accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in February, the actor along with filmmaker Shankar and Lyca Productions have given Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased. The accident left three dead and 10 injured when a heavy-duty crane came crashing down. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal were on the set but escaped injury.

Post the accident; the team announced aid of Rs 1 crore each to the family of the deceased. The cheques were handed over on Thursday to the family members in the presence of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani. Besides the Rs 3 crore that was handed over to the families of the three deceased technicians, Rs 90 lakh was handed over to a technician named Ramarajan, who was severely injured in the accident.

Speaking at the press meet, Haasan said: “We should ensure that another mishap like this doesn’t happen. As actor and director, we could help the families that were affected by this incident but I want to appreciate the producers for rising to the occasion and offering help.”

Also read: Kamal Haasan declares aid after 3 die on sets of his movie

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence that cost a reported Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action scene.

Follow @htshowbiz for more