Inside Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya engagement: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun attend, see pics

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were among those who attended Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s engagement ceremony.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:11 IST

By Karthik Kumar,

Niharika Konidelaand Chaitanya Jonnalagadda along with Ram Charan and his wife.

Actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun on Wednesday attended the engagement ceremony of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda along with their family. Niharika, who has worked in Telugu films such as Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya in a close-knit family affair. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple.

Chiranjeevi, who happens to be Niharika’s uncle and her cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, attended the event along with their wives. In June, Niharika teased fans by sharing pictures of her would-be husband on her Instagram page.

Niharika Konidelaand Chaitanya Jonnalagadda along with family.

Niharika Konidelaand Chaitanya Jonnalagadda with Chiranjeevi.

In two different posts, Niharika shared pictures with her beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, who happens to be the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police (IG), J Prabhakar Rao. Talking to Times of India, Niharika said: “Yes, I have found the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. We are not engaged officially yet and my social media post was to just officially announce that I’m taken. Naturally, I’m thrilled right now.”

Allu Arjun with his wife.

The report added that Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.



Reports revealed that the wedding will take place later this year. Niharika, who is the sister of actor Varun Tej, recently ventured into production with a web series; however, its details are yet to be officially announced.

