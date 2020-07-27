Irfan Pathan reveals his look from maiden Tamil film Cobra, see pics

Sections
Irfan Pathan has shared pictures from the making of his debut Tamil film, Cobra. He hinted at playing an interpol officer in the film.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 13:14 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Irfan Pathan has shared throwback pictures from making of Cobra.

Former Indian cricketer turned actor Irfan Pathan has shared throwback pictures from the sets of his maiden Tamil film Cobra. Irfan makes his acting debut with Cobra, which stars Tamil actor Vikram in the lead. The former Indian seamer is tipped to be playing the antagonist.

“What an Interpol officer doing in Kolkata?,” Irfan tweeted on Sunday. He also shared throwback pictures from the film’s set.

 

Being directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film reportedly features Vikram in multiple avatars. There are rumours that he will be seen in 25 different getups. Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019 and the makers are hopeful to release it this year.



“This film will be a Pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

Ajay had said in the past that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. “Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.” he said.

Vikram had wrapped up shooting for Cobra in January 2020. In February, he joined the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. He also has a project with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj next. This film will see the actor share screen space with his son, Dhruv, who made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

