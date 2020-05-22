‘It’s cool to be masked’: Mahesh Babu bats for wearing masks to fight Covid-19

Actor Mahesh Babu on Friday took to Twitter and urged everybody to continue wearing masks as we limp back to normalcy, slowly.

The popular Telugu star tweeted: “We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that’s least we can do to protect ourselves and others.”

Pointing out that it’s “cool to be masked”, he added: “It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let’s adapt to the new normal and get life back on track.”

On the career front, Mahesh will also soon commence work on his next Telugu project with director Vamshi Paidipally. The duo will be reuniting after the grand success of their previous film, Maharshi.

He’s also rumoured to be playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about roping in Mahesh Babu.

The star’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh has a project with director Parasuram in the pipeline. If his upcoming film with Vamshi Paidipally doesn’t take off immediately as planned, he’s said to commence work on Parasuram’s film.

