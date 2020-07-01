Jagame Thandiram: New poster from Dhanush’s film released, first single from July 28

The makers of Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller released a new poster on Wednesday. They also announced that the first single – Rakita Rakita – from the movie will be released on July 28.

The new poster features the mugshot of Dhanush with a stamp mark on his left eye. Jagame Thanthiram, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Last November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he’s ever worked on in any film.

Recently, rumours emerged that the film will head for direct OTT release. However, Karthik Subbaraj was quick to quash the rumour in a media interaction. “As of now, the producer has no plan to give the film for direct OTT release. We are certain that when theatres reopen, audiences will throng to watch movies. We will release our film in cinemas once normalcy returns,” Karthik said.

An action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty. Dhanush also has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director titled Karnan. First glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled. He was seen wielding a sword.

Dhanush also has a project each with director Ramkumar and Aanand L Rai in his kitty. Both these films will take off next year.

