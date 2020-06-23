Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Jana Gana Mana will be made as a pan-India project, says Puri Jagannadh

Jana Gana Mana will be made as a pan-India project, says Puri Jagannadh

Filmmaker Puri Jagganadh on Tuesday said that his film Jana Gana Mana, announced a few years ago with Mahesh Babu and later dropped, will soon be made as a pan-India project.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 16:40 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

It is unclear if Mahesh Babu is still a part of the film.

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh on Tuesday said that his film Jana Gana Mana, announced a few years ago with Mahesh Babu and later dropped, will soon be made as a pan-India project. However, Puri hasn’t revealed if he will still make it with Mahesh Babu.

In a statement, Puri said: “Jana Gana Mana is my dream project. I will surely make it as a pan-India film.” Jana Gana Mana didn’t take off a few years ago because Puri and Mahesh Babu had a nasty fallout. However, it’s yet to be confirmed if Puri is making the project with some other actor.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter with director Puri Jagannadh will be his first pan-Indian film

Puri Jagannadh is currently busy with his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Fighter, with Vijay Deverakonda. The film also stars Ananya Panday. In Fighter, Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said. Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing a 2020 release.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No outside help needed to resolve India-China border dispute: Russia
Jun 23, 2020 17:38 IST
L-G conducts whirlwind tour of Purmandal-Utterbehni area in J&K’s Samba district
Jun 23, 2020 17:37 IST
‘Under PM Modi’s leadership we’ve bridged the gap of 6 decades in 6 years’: Nadda
Jun 23, 2020 17:45 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Heavy rainfall to lash Kerala, IMD issues orange alert for several districts and all the latest news
Jun 23, 2020 17:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.