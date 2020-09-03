Janhvi Kapoor may make her Telugu debut opposite Jr. NTR: report

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is most likely to make her Telugu debut opposite actor Jr NTR in filmmaker Trivikram’s upcoming yet-untitled project. As per a report by Cinema Express, Trivikram is keen to rope in Janhvi as the leading lady.

Trivikram and Jr NTR are all set to reunite for the second time. They had previously worked together in Telugu action-drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. “Trivikram wants to have a fresh onscreen pairing for NTR and is contemplating initiating a dialogue with Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, he is giving final touches to the script and if everything works out, he will take things forward,” a source close to the director was quoted in the report.

It’s worth mentioning that Janhvi has expressed her interest to work in Telugu films. She was even considered for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Fighter with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

Janhvi’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl ran into rough weather with Indian Air Force objecting to its representation in the film. Many women pilots also spoke out against the film.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also stars Ram Charan in the lead. His project with Trivikram will only go on the floors after he completes shooting for RRR.

In RRR, it is rumoured that NTR and Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode. While Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

This project will mark Ajay Devgn’s south debut. Shriya Saran has been signed as his pair. The pair reunites after working together in Drishyam.

