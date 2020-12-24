Jayam Ravi’s 25th film Bhoomi to release on Disney Hotstar for Pongal 2021

Actor Jayam Ravi on Thursday confirmed that his upcoming Tamil film Bhoomi will skip theatres and release directly via Disney + Hotstar for Pongal festival next year. The movie stars him in the role of a farmer.

In a statement he shared on Twitter, Ravi opened up about the decision to release his 25th film Bhoomi on an OTT platform. “Bhoomi is a milestone in many ways in my career. Besides being my 25th project and one that’s close to my heart for that reason, it also joins the list of movies released in the times of Covid. As much as I was looking forward to watching the movie with my dear fans in theatres, the universe had other plans by helping me pay tribute to them by bringing Bhoomi to their homes. I am excited along with Disney + Hotstar to be a part of your Pongal 2021 celebrations right in the heart of your homes.”

Ravi, who was last seen playing a man who wakes up from a coma after many years in Comali, will be seen playing a farmer in Bhoomi. The entire project is tipped to be set against a village backdrop and Ravi will be seen in a very different avatar.

Talking about the film, director Lakshman had said in a media interaction: “Unlike in his previous 24 films, the actor will be giving it back to the society with this film. It has an agriculture-based subject, and he will be playing a farmer. There will be a social message, on the lines of Shankar sir’s films.”

The film marks the third time collaboration of Jayam Ravi and Lakshman after Romeo Juliet and Bogan. Bhoomi also stars Niddhi Agerwal and Ronit Roy and both are making their Tamil debuts with this project.

Ronit plays the antagonist. This will be Ronit’s second southern outing as he has already starred in Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa starring Jr NTR.

