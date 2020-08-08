Sections
Jyotika donates Rs 25 lakh and medical equipment to Tanjore government hospital

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:05 IST

By Karthik Kumar,

Jyotika was last seen in Tamil legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal.

Actor Jyotika has donated Rs 25 lakh and some media equipment to Thanjavur government hospital, as per an official statement. Apart from cash support, she has also contributed for medical equipment, beds and to the beautification of the pediatric block with colour painting and renovation of the children’s park.

Not long ago, Jyotika was criticized for her comments on the poor maintenance of Tanjore government hospital. At an awards ceremony, Jyotika had stated that when she visited the hospital for a shoot, she was saddened to see the condition of the hospital.

On the career front, Jyotika was last seen in Tamil legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal. The film, which stars Jyotika in the role of a lawyer, is the first mainstream Tamil film to have a direct OTT release, bypassing theatres that are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Jyotika said she’s open to exploring opportunities on OTT platforms, provided she gets something worth checking out. “At 2D Entertainment (Suriya’s production house), we are on the lookout for fresh content. If we get something exciting on OTT platform, I’d love to give it a try. I’m totally open to the idea,” she said.



On Ponmagal Vandhal opting for direct-OTT release, Jyotika said: “Nothing can replace the joy an actor or filmmaker gets when people cheer in theatres. Ten months or a year down the line, after we have beaten the coronavirus, theatres will gain back glory and they will become again the prime sources of entertainment. OTT platform is a parallel avenue during these tough times.”

Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal is the story of an honest lawyer’s attempts to redeem a wrongfully convicted woman. The film, which was produced by actor Suriya, also featured K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.

