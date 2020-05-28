Jyotika on her favourite show on OTT: ‘Suriya & I recently binge-watched Money Heist’

Sections
Jyotika, who will see the release of her film Ponmagal Vandhal on Amazon Prime, said that she has been watching a lot of content in Hindi on OTT platforms.

Updated: May 28, 2020 16:55 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal has been produced by Suriya.

Actor Jyotika, who is looking forward to the release of her Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal on Friday, has revealed her favourite show on the OTT platform is Money Heist which she recently binge-watched with her actor-husband Suriya.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Jyotika opened up about her favourite show and what kind of films she’s been watching in lockdown. “I recently saw Money Heist. Suriya and I binge-watched the show. We loved it. I also saw Thappad and a few films of Ayushmann Khurrana. I’ve been watching a lot of Hindi films lately because there’s hardly any new Tamil content,” Jyotika said.

Ponmagal Vandhal, which stars Jyotika in the role of a lawyer, is the first mainstream Tamil film to have a direct OTT release, bypassing theatres that are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jyotika said she’s open to exploring opportunities on OTT platforms, provided she gets something worth checking out. “At 2D Entertainment (Suriya’s production house), we are on the lookout for fresh content. If we get something exciting on OTT platform, I’d love to give it a try. I’m totally open to the idea,” she said.



Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika in the role of a lawyer for the first time in her career. It’s the story of an honest lawyer’s attempts to redeem a wrongfully convicted woman.

The film, which is produced by actor Suriya, also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.

Following the decision to release Pon Magal Vandhal directly on Amazon Prime, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu expressed immense shock and disappointment. However, the opposition from theatre owners didn’t stop the makers from revoking their decision to go ahead and release directly on OTT.

