Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Jyotika on Ponmagal Vandhal’s direct OTT release: ‘It is a parallel avenue during these tough times’

Jyotika on Ponmagal Vandhal’s direct OTT release: ‘It is a parallel avenue during these tough times’

Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika in the role of a lawyer for the first time in her career. It releases on May 29.

Updated: May 22, 2020 15:50 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika as a lawyer.

Actor Jyotika, whose upcoming Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime on May 29, feels OTT platform is a parallel avenue during these tough times as theatres are closed.

In her interview to Cinema Express, Jyotika has opened up about the theatre versus OTT debate and why Ponmagal Vandhal is a film close to her heart.

On Ponmagal Vandhal opting for direct-OTT release, Jyotika said: “Nothing can replace the joy an actor or filmmaker gets when people cheer in theatres. Ten months or a year down the line, after we have beaten the coronavirus, theatres will gain back glory and they will become again the prime sources of entertainment. OTT platform is a parallel avenue during these tough times.”

Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika in the role of a lawyer for the first time in her career. It’s the story of an honest lawyer’s attempts to redeem a wrongfully convicted woman.



Explaining why the film is close to her heart, she said: “Working with young filmmakers like Fredrick is an exciting experience. They don’t stick to a template, don’t hesitate to have bold dialogues, and never compromise on quality. The issue the film addresses is something that has been bothering me for a long time. So, I didn’t think twice before signing up.”

The film, which is produced by actor Suriya, also stars K Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.

Also read: Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul appeals to industry for financial help: ‘I’m struggling for medicines, basic needs’

Ponmagal Vandhal becomes the first mainstream Tamil film to directly release on OTT platform, bypassing theatrical release. The decision was taken recently keeping in mind the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Following the decision to release Pon Magal Vandhal directly on Amazon Prime, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu expressed immense shock and disappointment.

However, the opposition from theatre owners didn’t stop the makers from revoking their decision to go ahead and release directly on OTT.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar to modify order on 7th pay arrear after teachers’ protest, but verification rider to stay
May 22, 2020 17:10 IST
News updates form Hindustan Times: 3 amateur videos capture moments after Pakistan plane crash and all the latest news
May 22, 2020 17:10 IST
Dog meets bestie after a long time, what follows next is a joy to watch
May 22, 2020 17:08 IST
UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Last minute tips to improve your chances to qualify
May 22, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.