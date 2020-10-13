Sections
E-Paper
Home / Regional Movies / Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘feyonce’ Gautam Kitchlu shares their first picture together, actor praises his aesthetic

Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘feyonce’ Gautam Kitchlu shares their first picture together, actor praises his aesthetic

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu. He shared the first picture of the two of them together on Monday. Check out what Kajal wrote on the post.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will get married on October 30.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently announced her engagement with interior designer and businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The engagement came as a surprise to her fans who had never seen the two together before.

Now, Gautam himself has shared their first picture together. He took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of a polaroid featuring both of them. They couple is seen dressed in traditional outfits at a function. The photo is hanging on a string, attached to golden balloons. He captioned the photo with just an infinity symbol and a red balloon emoji.

 

Commenting on the photo, Kajal wrote, “Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlugn #mysuperaetheticfeyonce.” Her sister Nisha also dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post.



Kajal confirmed her engagement throught an Instagram post last week. The wedding will be on October 30. Sharing the post, Kajal said: “I said yes. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Also read: Neha Kakkar sings at a jagran as a child, her rendition of ‘chaddi pehen ke phool khila hai’ goes viral

In November last year, Kajal had said that she was planning to get married. Speaking to fellow actor Lakshmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, she had made the confirmation.

“Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon.” Talking about her ideal man, she had added, “Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual,” a Pinkvilla report had quoted her as saying.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Oct 13, 2020 14:19 IST
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST

latest news

Haryana JJP leader Nishan Singh tests positive
Oct 13, 2020 16:00 IST
This kitty has no time for its hooman’s sneezes and is letting him know so
Oct 13, 2020 15:59 IST
MP CM inaugurates 145 newly constructed educational buildings worth Rs 487 crores
Oct 13, 2020 15:56 IST
Most U.S. LGBT+ students face homophobic or transphobic abuse
Oct 13, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.