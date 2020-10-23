Kajal Aggarwal shows off huge engagement ring in new video, calls it ‘shaadi vanity’

With a week to go for her wedding with interior designer Gautam Kitchlu, actor Kajal Aggarwal is indulging in some ‘shaadi vanity’ on social media. She took to Instagram Stories to share a new video of herself showing off a huge engagement ring on her finger. She can be seen wiggling her fingers, making an ‘okay’ sign and then flashing a thumbs up sign in the clip.

Kajal and Gautam are set to tie the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. He is the founder of an e-commerce platform for interior design. She announced the happy news on Instagram earlier this month.

“It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit,” she said in a statement.

“I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kajal will soon make her digital debut with a Tamil web series titled Live Telecast. The show, directed by Venkat Prabhu, follows television producers who get more than they bargained for while trying to capture paranormal activities on camera. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kajal will also make her comeback in Bollywood with Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Rohit Roy.

