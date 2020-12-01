Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Kajal Aggarwal to team up with Deekay for upcoming multi-heroine Tamil horror flick

Kajal Aggarwal to team up with Deekay for upcoming multi-heroine Tamil horror flick

Kajal Aggarwal and Deekay, who had previously worked together in Kavalai Vendam, will come together for a multi-heroine Tamil horror flick.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:49 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Kajal Aggarwal and Deekay worked together in a film called Kavalai Vendam.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who recently got married to her long-time boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu, is all set to reunite with director Deekay for a yet-untitled multi-heroine Tamil horror flick. The project will star four heroines and Kajal will be playing one of the leads.

Kajal and Deekay had previously worked together in Tamil romantic comedy, Kavalai Vendam. Director Deekay recently shared a picture of him with Kajal and her husband Gautam.

 

Reports have emerged that the picture was clicked in Chennai where Kajal had flown down for story narration.



A Times of India report has confirmed that Kajal met Deekay for story narration. “Deekay will be directing a horror movie, which will have four heroines playing the lead roles. It’s not an anthology, but the horror element in the story will be a jugalbandi of sorts — there will be horror that will bring audiences to the edge of their seat, horror that will scare the living daylights out of you, horror that will drive you crazy,” read the report.

Also read: ‘Shameless’: Himanshi Khurana slams Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmer protests, says ‘baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi’

The report further added that a test shoot was done to understand the look and feel of the film. Apparently, both Kajal and Deekay were happy with the outcome.

Meanwhile, Kajal has multiple projects in her kitty currently. She has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika, which marks the directorial debut of popular choreographer Brindha Gopal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
Dec 01, 2020 16:02 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 14:05 IST
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Dec 01, 2020 14:21 IST

latest news

‘Will reach solution’, says Agri Minister as govt holds meeting with farmers
Dec 01, 2020 16:03 IST
On World AIDS Day, South Africa finds hope in new treatment
Dec 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Hina looks radiant as she poses by Maldives’ white sands
Dec 01, 2020 15:57 IST
Pfizer-BioNTech apply for EU emergency authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 01, 2020 15:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.