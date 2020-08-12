Kamal Haasan completes 61 years in the industry, fans celebrate with special poster

It’s been 61 years since Kamal Haasan began acting and the actor’s fans on Wednesday released a special poster on social media to commemorate the rare feat. The hashtag 61 Trailblazing Years of Kamal has been trending on Twitter.

Kamal Haasan made his acting debut as a child actor with Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma (1960), for which he won the President’s Gold Medal. He made his debut as a lead actor in K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal in 1975.

In 1983, Haasan won his first National Award for his performance in the Tamil film Moondram Pirai, which was directed by Balu Mahendran. The film, which was later remade as Sadma in Hindi, also starred Sridevi.

Some of his popular films are Sigappu Rojakkal, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Sagara Sangamam, Nayagan, Aboorva Sagodargal, Satya, Dasavatharam, Panchathantiram and Virumaandi among others.

Haasan has starred in over 150 films in his illustrious career of over six decades. He has worked across all southern languages and has also done films in Hindi. However, he predominantly works in Tamil film industry.

Last seen on screen in Tamil spy thriller Vishwaroopam 2, Haasan is currently occupied with upcoming Tamil mega budget film Indian 2. The film marks the return of Haasan as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

