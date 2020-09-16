Kamal Haasan to team up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for next, see first poster

Actor Kamal Haasan, who will soon resume work on his upcoming project Indian 2, will team up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for an untitled Tamil project, it was announced on Wednesday. To be bankrolled by Raaj Kamal International, the film is rumoured to be a gangster drama.

The poster is a profile shot of Kamal Haasan featuring a collage of guns and knives. The actor took to Twitter and wrote: “Another journey begins.” He also shared the announcement poster.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth will next team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film was expected to be officially launched in April. However, there’s no update on the project yet.

Meanwhile, Lokesh is awaiting the release of his upcoming Tamil release, Master, starring Vijay in the lead. Master will see Vijay in the role of a college professor. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles with Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master. Malavika Mohanan has signed as well. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will soon resume work on Indian 2. The film marks the return of Haasan as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action scene.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

