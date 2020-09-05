Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde attacked in a public park for wearing workout clothes: ‘We were abused and ridiculed’

Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde on Saturday alleged that she and her friends were morally policed, abused and assaulted in a Bangalore park by a lady called Kavitha Reddy and some men for wearing a workout clothes in a public place.

Samyuktha recorded the entire altercation on Instagram live. In another video, a man threatens Samyuktha that he will tell the media that she was doing drugs. Kavitha had called the cops and she wished for Samyuktha and her friends to be booked for public indecency.

“After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practicing our hula-hoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends,” Samyuktha Hedge said in her Instagram post.

“I was extremely disappointed with how the police who came to the location behaved, like nothing was wrong and spoke to her with respect while asked us to be quiet. The cops stood there while her mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv). Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this,” she added.

Also read: Adhyayan Suman says he saw ‘actors doing drugs’ at high-profile parties, calls Kangana Ranaut ‘a huge star who knows everything’

Samyuktha said in her post that she filed a police complaint but it was never acknowledged.

“We wrote the complaint and gave it to the police. The police present there refused to give us an acknowledgement for the same. It’s not easy being strong around people who are trying to break you, and having to listen to so many people harass us for doing nothing. THIS IS JUST WRONG,” she said.

As per a News Minute report, Kavitha said that the altercation started as the women were playing music loudly.

“Since the last three to four days, these women have been playing music and dancing, which is not allowed. Several regulars have told them not to do that. Yesterday, the guard told me that he was being yelled at by the public and asked me to come. I told them to not play music and dance. If I have to allow them then other people will be emboldened to come with speakers and play loud music,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more