Kannada actor Sharmiela Mandre, family test positive for Covid-19, all under home isolation

Sharmiela Mandre took to Twitter to reveal that many of her family members and she had tested positive for the virus but were taking the necessary treatment at home. Sharmiela had made her acting debut with 2007 Kannada film, Sajni.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:35 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

Sharmiela Mandre made her film debut in 2007.

Kannada actor-producer Sharmiela Mandre, who was last seen in Mass Leader, on Thursday, revealed that she and her family members have tested for the coronavirus with mild symptoms. They are all under home isolation and are undergoing doctor prescribed treatment.

“Hi everybody. Me and a few of my family members have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to be in home isolation. I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor’s advice,” Sharmiela tweeted.

 

Sharmiela made her acting debut with 2007 Kannada film Sajni. Some of her other popular films include Navagraha, Swayamvara, Mirattal and Kevvu Kekka among others.



Sharmiela turned producer with Tamil film Evanakku Engeyo Matcham Irruku, a remake of Telugu comedy Guntur Talkies. Two of her Tamil productions Sandakkari and Naanum Single Thaan are awaiting release.

On the acting front, Sharmiela has two projects in her kitty which include Kannada films Mysore Masala: The UFO Incident and Gaalipata 2.

