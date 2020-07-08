Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Kannada actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda died by suicide in his hometown in Karnataka. Several industry colleagues paid tribute to him with social media posts.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Susheel Kumar died on Tuesday, according to Duniya Vijay’s Facebook post.

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda died by suicide in his hometown Mandya in Karnataka, according to a report in The Times of India. It is not yet known why he took this step. Susheel acted in the Kannada serial Anthapura. He will also be seen playing a cop in the yet-to-be-released Kannada film Salaga, which marks actor Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut.

Actor Amita Ranganath, who worked with him in Anthapura, took to her Instagram stories to mourn his demise. “RIP @susheelgowda08! I woke up to this news and it literally left me in a state of shock! U were kind hearted and a good soul! Ur memories while shooting Anthapura will always be cherished.”

Also read | Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghna pens note on late actor, promises to celebrate him: ‘Together we will always be, for all eternity’

Director of Anthapura, Aravind Kaushik, also paid tribute with a Facebook post. “Sad news I heard . Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more . Rest in Peace,” he wrote.

 



 

In a lengthy Facebook post written in Kannada, Duniya Vijay said that he saw in Susheel ‘a boy who could be a hero’. He said that he could not believe the news of Susheel’s death and added that suicide was not the solution to life’s problems.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBSE’s decision to rationalise syllabus is welcome
Jul 08, 2020 17:55 IST
Uttarakhand board to mark students from containment zones who missed exams on average marks basis
Jul 08, 2020 17:54 IST
‘I wish Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken up’: Apurva Asrani
Jul 08, 2020 17:52 IST
Sarah Jessica Parker masks up to help fans shop for shoes
Jul 08, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.