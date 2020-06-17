Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Karthik Subbaraj confirms no digital release plans for Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram

Karthik Subbaraj confirms no digital release plans for Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram

Karthik Subbaraj said that his upcoming release, Jagame Thanthiram, will release in theatres and not on an online platform.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:24 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Karthik Subbaraj said that his upcoming film Jagame Thanthiram is not gearing up for a direct-to-digital release.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has confirmed that his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thanthiram, which features Dhanush in the lead, won’t be heading for a direct OTT release. He said they will wait for the theatres to reopen.

In a media interaction ahead of the release of his forthcoming production venture, Penguin, Karthik opened up on the release of Jagame Thanthiram. “As of now, the producer has no plan to give the film for direct OTT release. We are certain that when theatres reopen, audiences will throng to watch movies. We will release our film in cinemas once normalcy returns,” he said.

Jagame Thanthiram, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”



Last November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he has ever worked on in any film.

Also read: Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan dies after testing Covid-19 positive, Jaya Bhattacharya pens emotional note

An action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Game of Thrones and Braveheart actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

The motion poster revealed that the film will release on May 1. However, it got postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of films in his kitty. He has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director titled Karnan, and his first glimpse from the film was recently unveiled, in which he was seen wielding a sword. Dhanush also has a project each with director Ramkumar and Aanand L Rai in his kitty. Both these films will take off next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yogi suggests sealing UP-Delhi border to check Covid spread
Jun 17, 2020 21:37 IST
‘Troops jointly dealing with matter on ground’: China after Ladakh face-off
Jun 17, 2020 21:36 IST
Instagram famous doggos have a virtual play date and it’s adorable. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
Punjab’s panchayati raj institutions bag 13 national awards for good performance
Jun 17, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.