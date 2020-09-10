Keerthy Suresh completes shooting for Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who was recently seen in Tamil thriller Penguin, has completed shooting for her upcoming Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi. She took to Twitter to share that the character of Sakhi will forever be a part of her.

“And that’s a WRAP! Thank you so much to this lovely team! It’s been a pleasure working with all of you Sakhi, now and forever a part of me! #GoodLuckSakhi (sic),” Keerthy wrote.

The team resumed shooting last week to complete the remaining portion of the film. A picture of Keerthy from the sets surfaced on social media on Sunday.

The teaser of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Independence Day. The film, which also stars Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, features Keerthy in the role of a sharpshooter.

Good Luck Sakhi marks Nagesh Kukunoor’s debut in Telugu film industry. In a recent interview, he revealed that he’s terrified about finally making a film in Telugu, which is his mother tongue. “It’s my mother tongue but I never learned to read and write in Telugu. It’s one of my biggest regrets. So every time I was either offered a Telugu film or thought about it, I was always terrified. It’s like delving into a new language. I knew whenever I do direct, I would have to do a lot of homework,” he said.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for Good Luck Sakhi, which has been produced by Sudheer Chandra. The film has been predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Pune.

Meanwhile, Keerthy’s other Telugu film, Miss India, which is currently in its post-production phase, might opt for a direct-OTT release, skipping theatres. As per a recent report by 123 Telugu, the streaming rights of Miss India have been acquired by Netflix. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

