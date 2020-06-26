Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Keerthy Suresh: My parents are from the industry but it’s not that I keep getting a push from them now and then

Keerthy Suresh: My parents are from the industry but it’s not that I keep getting a push from them now and then

Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh opens up on the nepotism, says it everything ultimately depends on one’s talent and the love received from the audience.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:15 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Keerthy Suresh won a National award for her performance in the film Mahanati that released in 2018.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death has not only been a jolt for Bollywood but also other regional film industries. Keerthy Suresh, a popular name in Tamil and Telugu films, feels like Rajput’s demise is a reality check for everyone. Grieving on social media, the actor had written how she is speechless and yet to come to terms with it.

“I don’t really know the kind of trauma one goes through to take such a drastic step. We can’t judge whether it was depression or something to do with negativity. But, this really feels bad. I believe we’re stronger than what we actually think,” says the National award-winning actor.

Suresh points that often while running after work and money, people forget that life is also about other things.

“Probably thirty or forty years ago, life was simpler. So, understand what are the things you’re missing out on; talk to people around you, don’t stay alone,” adds the Mahanati actor.



 

Rajput’s death has reignited the nepotism debate in showbiz. Ask Suresh about it and she cites her own example. Her father, Suresh Kumar is a film producer, and mother Menaka, is an actor.

“My parents are from the industry, but it’s not that I keep getting a push from them now and then. Yes, I did get a debut because Priyan (filmmaker Priyadarshan) uncle is my dad’s friend. He gave me that opportunity. Going further, it’s not like I have my dad and mom telling me how to go about everything. They usually don’t get involved,” she asserts.

Admitting that she got her debut easily, Suresh, 27, is quick to add that eventually, it’s on her to keep up the pace “and impress the audience with my performance. So it’s not easy for me either”. For an outsider, the actor agrees that both, getting an entry and surviving in the industry are difficult, “but at the end, nothing but talent survives”.

 

Meanwhile, one of Suresh’s films, Penguin, a mystery thriller, that was supposed to release in theatres, had taken the OTT route much like many other projects. And she isn’t fretting about this decision.

“In this kind of a situation, we know this is the best that can be done. Also, producers need to get their money back to make new projects. We can’t keep things stuck,” she says.

Given the current crisis, while she is concerned about work, she knows not much can be done. “So, I’ve been reading and listening to script narrations. There’s a lot of pending work. More work will happen and will come to you when they have has to,” adds the actor, who of late has become quite active on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be sent home today
Jun 26, 2020 17:33 IST
Record spike of 605 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra’s tally past 11,000-mark
Jun 26, 2020 17:33 IST
Liverpool police warn of virus threat after Anfield party
Jun 26, 2020 17:32 IST
1.36 lakh women in Himachal benefited from Ujjwala Yojna during Covid-19: CM
Jun 26, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.