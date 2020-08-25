Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India likely to have direct-to-digital release: report

Keerthy Suresh is set to be seen in the film, Miss India.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Telugu drama Miss India is likely to become the next Telugu film to skip theatrical release and directly head for OTT release. As per a report by 123 Telugu, the streaming rights of Miss India have been acquired by Netflix. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

This could be Keerthy’s second film to release directly on an OTT platform after Penguin, which had its world premiere on Amazon Prime recently. In Penguin, Keerthy Suresh played a mother who is on the lookout for her missing son after he gets taken by a serial killer.

Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles

Keerthy was recently signed to star opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan. However, she was eventually replaced after she lost too much weight for the sake of her character in Miss India. Priyamani, who was recently seen in the web series The Family Man, was signed as Keerthy’s replacement.

Keerthy, who was roped in to play the character of a mother, left the project as the makers felt that she looked “too young” for the part.

“Keerthy shot for the film for a day. After the shoot, the makers and Keerthy both felt that she looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film to authentically portray the role of a mother as has been written in the script,” a statement from the makers read.

Keerthy has three more projects in her kitty. Telugu sports romedy Good Luck Sakhi with filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor in the offing. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role. She also has Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, in which Keerthy will be seen playing his sister.

