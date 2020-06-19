Keerthy Suresh to team up with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sections
Keerthy Suresh will share screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in the Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:02 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu will share screen space in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Actor Keerthy Suresh revealed in an Instagram live chat that she has been roped in as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, making this her first collaboration with the popular Telugu star. The film, which will be directed by Parasuram, was officially announced May 31 on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s father and veteran actor Krishna’s birthday.

On the occasion of the film’s launch, Parasuram took to Twitter and wrote: “My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets. It’s a dream come true.” The film will have music by SS Thaman while PS Vinod will crank the camera. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will go on the floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted, will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment.

Mahesh Babu’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. The actor played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.



Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has three more Telugu projects in her kitty. Her upcoming Telugu release will be Miss India. She also has Nithiin-starrer Rang De gearing up for release and a sports comedy flick with Nagesh Kukunoor, who is making his foray into the Telugu industry with this project.

Keerthy also has Tamil film Annaatthe, which stars Rajinikanth, in the pipeline. In the film, she will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister.

Keerthy’s latest release Penguin, a Tamil serial-killer thriller, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The film sees her playing a pregnant woman searching for her missing firstborn.

