KGF Chapter 2 producer says Sanjay Dutt will finish shoot after 3 months ‘once his treatment is over’

Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2, has around three days of shoot left. He will resume work on the film after three months, said producer Karthik Gowda.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjay Dutt will play the villain, Adheera, in KGF: Chapter 2.

Sanjay Dutt, who is taking a ‘short break from work’ after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, will resume shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 in three months. Karthik Gowda, Executive Producer of Hombale Films, said that around three days of shoot are left for the actor.

In an interview with The Times of India on Wednesday, Karthik said, “Dutt will return after three months, once his treatment is over, to complete my film. His team spoke to me today. I spoke to Dutt two days back.” Sanjay plays the antagonist, Adheera, in KGF: Chapter 2 that has Yash in the lead role. He has around three days of shoot left, Karthik said, adding, “Those are extension scenes.”

On Sanjay’s 61st birthday in July, his look as Adheera was unveiled by the makers of KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel said that the actor was closely involved in designing his look in the film. “We wanted to show the actor menacingly, and we decided to go with a Viking look. Sanjay sir has put a lot of effort and thought into it personally. His input has been huge,” the filmmaker said in an interview last month.

 



KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the hugely popular Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1. Raveena Tandon will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

Sanjay was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on Tuesday, a source from Lilavati Hospital informed on the condition of anonymity. His wife, Maanayata, issued a statement on Wednesday, expressing confidence that ‘this too shall pass’.

“I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said, urging fans and well-wishers to not believe ‘unwarranted rumours’.

