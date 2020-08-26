Sections
KGF: Chapter 2 shoot resumes, Prakash Raj joins the sets, see pics

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed on Wednesday in Bangalore. Actor Prakash Raj, who plays a key role in the second part of the franchise, has joined the sets.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:20 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

Prakash Raj on the set of KGF: Chapter 2.

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed on Wednesday in Bangalore. KGF: Chapter 2 is the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Start, camera..action. Back to work (sic),” Prakash Raj tweeted from the sets. He also shared two pictures in which he’s seen discussing the shot with director Prashant Neel.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, executive producer Karthik Gowda said that shoot will resume instituting strict guidelines on the sets. “We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed,” Karthik said.

The report further added that the team, which has completed 90 percent of the shot, is left with major fight sequences and a few scenes. The makers are coming up with a huge set at Minerva Mills, where the first part of the remaining schedule will take place.



Also read: Shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 to resume from August 26 in Bangalore, says executive producer

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

