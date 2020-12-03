KGF: Chapter 2 teaser to be released on Yash’s birthday, reveals executive producer

The teaser of the second chapter of upcoming Kannada action-drama KGF, which stars Yash in the lead, will be released on the occasion of actor Yash’s birthday on January 8. The film’s executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed the news while replying to a tweet by a fan.

Replying to a fan, executive producer said in Kannada that the teaser will be released on the occasion of Yash’s birthday on January 8. He said it will be on a different level.

When a fan asked that it’s been three years since the release of KGF teaser and when can the new teaser be expected, Karthik replied: “It will be out on his birthday. It will be on a different level (sic).”

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed after many months this August. It was the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The project marks the southern debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. The film is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made “KGF: Chapter 1”, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

