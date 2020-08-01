KGF director says Sanjay Dutt had a huge hand in designing his character Adheera

Filmmaker Prashant Neel has revealed that actor Sanjay Dutt had a huge hand in designing his own character Adheera, which will play a crucial part in the second chapter of upcoming Kannada film KGF.

The first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera was released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday a few days ago. The makers revealed that the look of Adheera was heavily inspired by the Vikings.

In an interview with Cinema Express, Prashant Neel has opened up about how Sanjay Dutt helped design the character of Adheera. “We wanted to show the actor menacingly, and we decided to go with a Viking look. Sanjay sir has put a lot of effort and thought into it personally. His input has been huge,” said Prashanth.

The character of Adheera was never revealed in KGF: Chapter 1. Audiences were only teased with the character whose identity remained unknown till the end of the film.

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens this October, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam as well, follows the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a key role. She will be seen as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more