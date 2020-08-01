Sections
Home / Regional Movies / KGF director says Sanjay Dutt had a huge hand in designing his character Adheera

KGF director says Sanjay Dutt had a huge hand in designing his character Adheera

Sanjay Dutt was closely involved in the designing of the look of Adheera from KGF 2. The look is reportedly hugely inspired from the Vikings.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 14:27 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjay Dutt plays Adheera in KGF 2.

Filmmaker Prashant Neel has revealed that actor Sanjay Dutt had a huge hand in designing his own character Adheera, which will play a crucial part in the second chapter of upcoming Kannada film KGF.

The first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera was released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday a few days ago. The makers revealed that the look of Adheera was heavily inspired by the Vikings.

In an interview with Cinema Express, Prashant Neel has opened up about how Sanjay Dutt helped design the character of Adheera. “We wanted to show the actor menacingly, and we decided to go with a Viking look. Sanjay sir has put a lot of effort and thought into it personally. His input has been huge,” said Prashanth.

 



 

The character of Adheera was never revealed in KGF: Chapter 1. Audiences were only teased with the character whose identity remained unknown till the end of the film.

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens this October, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam as well, follows the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a key role. She will be seen as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mother- son duo from Maharashtra clears Class 10th exams together
Aug 01, 2020 14:36 IST
10 workers crushed to death after crane collapses in Visakhapatnam shipyard
Aug 01, 2020 14:33 IST
Russia preparing mass vaccination against coronavirus for October
Aug 01, 2020 14:29 IST
US says unlikely to use China, Russia coronavirus vaccine as race heats up
Aug 01, 2020 14:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.