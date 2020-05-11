KGF makers furious over local Telugu channel for airing film illegally, plan to sue

The makers of KGF: Chapter 1 are furious over a TV channel for airing the Telugu dubbed version of their film illegally. The team plans to sue the channel for it.

After a Twitter user pointed out that he’s saw the film on a local Telugu channel, it immediately caught the attention of the makers. The film’s creative executive producer Karthik Gowda shared a picture of the movie being screened on the channel and tweeted, “A Telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof of with screenshots, videos of the same.”

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for release on October 23. Directed by Prashant Neel, the film stars Yash in the lead role. The second chapter also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles.

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens this October, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises as the king of a goldmine.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares pic from her pre-wedding puja, organised by mother Ujjala: ‘Love you amma’

Dutt plays a character called Adheera. In KGF chapter 1, director Prashant Neel kept the identity of Adheera under wraps. However, we get to learn it’s a character hungry for power and wants to become the ruler of Kolar gold mines. Loyal to his brother, Suryavardhan, he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mine and allows the reign of his nephew Garuda, in honour of his brother’s dying wish.

In a recent interview, Yash said Sanjay Dutt was the first choice for the role of Adheera. He also said that KGF 2 will be bigger and better than the first part.

“When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more