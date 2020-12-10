Sections
KGF star Yash, wife Radhika Pandit celebrate fourth wedding anniversary, see pic

KGF star Yash, wife Radhika Pandit celebrate fourth wedding anniversary, see pic

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday. She shared a sweet picture with her husband.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:52 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yash and Radhika married in 2016 and two kids together.

Actors Yash and Radhika Pandit on Thursday celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Radhika took to her instagram page to share a picture from the celebration and she thanked her husband for the sweet surprise.

In the picture, Yash could be seen kissing his wife on her cheek and the couple were holding a huge bouquet of red roses.

 

In 2016, Yash married actor Radhika Pandit after dating for a while. The couple was blessed with their first baby in December 2018. In October 2019, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.



On the career front, Yash is on the verge of wrapping up shoot for KGF: Chapter 2. The team recently commenced shooting the climax sequence and it features a big action episode.

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens next year, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine. The film will also star Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. She will be seen playing the role of Indian Prime Minister, a character modeled after late Indira Gandhi.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi reacts to Bihar student naming actor as his father: ‘I swear he ain’t mine’

In a recent media interaction, Yash opened up on how Sanjay was signed for the project and why he’s excited to work with him. “Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was chosen for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment,” Yash said.

On sharing screen space with Sanjay, Yash said: “His addition will be a big boost to the KGF franchise. He’s a wonderful actor, and we’re happy he’s on board.”

