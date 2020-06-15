Khushbu Sundar opens up on depression, admits she wanted to end it

Actor Khushbu Sundar on Monday in a series of tweets opened up about dealing with depression in her own life and how she even considered ending everything. She said she overcame that phase and isn’t afraid of failing.

A day after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide after apparently battling depression for months, Khushbhu opened up on how she dealt with depression. “Everyone goes through upheaval n depression. I would be lying if I say I haven’t. I did and wanted to end all. But I fought the demons in my head bcoz I wanted to prove I am stronger than them. Stronger than those who wanted to fail me. Stronger than those who waited for my end,” she tweeted.

She added that her life came to a standstill. “I couldn’t see the end of the tunnel. It was dark and scary. Or I loved wearing a blindfold as I was selfish not to see the problems. Thought easiest way would be to sleep, forever. But my grit pulled me through. My friends were my angels.”

Khushbu’s detailed tweets.

Khushbu wrote that she didn’t want to let go of her precious life, especially to someone who played with her mind. “I struggled to see the silver lining, a ray of light, a hope, a chance? Why should I let all go away is what I said to myself and came back. And here I am,” she added.

“I do not fear failure. I do not fear dark. I do not fear unknown force. I know I have come this far bcoz I had the guts to fight back. To wear my courage on my sleeves. To learn to turn every failure into success. To be able to jump over the hurdles and sprint to my winning point,” Khushbu said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

