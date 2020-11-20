Khushbu Sundar slams man who claimed she faked car crash: ‘The minute you see death in your face, I am sure you will wet your pants’

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar lashed out at a cartoonist who insinuated that she faked being in a car crash earlier this week. She asked him to ‘get well soon’ and told him that he spoke ‘the language of a coward’.

The man had written in Tamil, “Khushbu is a great actress and this photo is proof of that. Dear Sanghis, please come up with better scripts. There are so many loopholes.” He was perhaps referring to Twitter users’ claim that she was sitting at the back in some pictures but in the front seat in others.

Khushbu replied saying, “Shame that someone I fought for speaks this language. Try faking an accident if you have the guts. The minute you see death in your face, I am sure you will wet your pants bcoz you are not courageous as me. You speak the language of a coward. Get well soon Bala.”

In another tweet, Khushbu wrote, “Some who probably were waiting to write my obituary, are surprised to see me back in action. I survived the crash bcoz love of millions is on my side. My family n friends are with me. God’s blessings are showered upon me. And yes, I AM THE CHOSEN ONE. Better luck next time.”

Earlier, Khushbu had cleared the air about pictures that showed her sitting in the back seat in a few and in front in others. “And a fool will always remain a fool. Education goes flying out of the window. do both dresses look the same to you or you are blind by choice brother? Kudos to your dumb head!! use your unused brain before you speak next time,” she had written.

On Wednesday, Khushbu revealed on Twitter that she met with an accident when a tanker rammed her car. The accident took place near Melmaruvathur, as she was on her way to Cuddalore for an event.

