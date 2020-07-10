Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Koel Mallick, dad Ranjit Mallick, husband and mom test positive for Covid-19, go into self-quarantine

Koel Mallick, dad Ranjit Mallick, husband and mom test positive for Covid-19, go into self-quarantine

Bengali film actor Koel Mallick and her family have tested positive for Covid-19, she revealed on Twitter.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Koel Mallick with her parents Ranjit Mallick and Deepa Mallick (L) and husband Nispal Singh

Bengali film actor Koel Mallick and her family have tested positive for Covid-19. She revealed in a post on Twitter that she, her parents, Bengali film actor Ranjit Mallick and his wife Deepa Mallick, and her husband, producer Nispal Singh, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Koel also added that the four of them will go into self-quarantine. “Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined!,” she wrote.

Several of Koel’s colleagues from the Bengali film fraternity wished her and her family a speedy recovery. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote, “Get well soon ..all will be good..God bless.” Actor Abir Chatterjee wrote, “Plz take care..wishing you all a speedy recovery.” Actor Jeet wrote, “Wishing you all a speedy recovery. Prayers for well being.” Actor Arpita Chatterjee wrote, “Hi @YourKoel .. am sure, you all will test negative very soon .. will pray for your quick recovery..”

 



Koel and Nispal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May this year. Sharing the news on social media, she had written, “Our little one arrived this morning. We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy.”

Born Rukmini Mallick, Koel made her big screen debut with Nater Guru in 2003. She has acted in a number of successful films such as Bandhan, Paglu and Rangbaaz. She was last seen in Bony, alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Anjan Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab cancels pending exams of Class 12, open school
Jul 10, 2020 23:04 IST
Officials should explain decisions, says Mourinho
Jul 10, 2020 23:04 IST
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
Jul 10, 2020 23:03 IST
Fresh haul in Kerala tells a story of brazen gold smuggling
Jul 10, 2020 23:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.