Kurup to be Dulquer Salmaan’s most expensive film with a budget of Rs 35 crore

The makers of Kurup have revealed that the film, which has been made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, will be the most expensive film of Dulquer Salmaan’s career.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup will narrate the story of Sukumara Kurup. He is a family man who, after reading about a crime involving insurance money embezzlement in Germany, gets motivated to get insured and script his own death and get his hands on the money.

While Dulquer Salmaan plays the titular character, Sobhita Dhulipala also stars opposite him. This will be her maiden full-length Malayalam film.

“In his career, this is the biggest budget film that Dulquer has ventured into. It’s made on a budget of Rs. 35 crore and has been shot in places such as Kerala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mangalore and Mysore) and UAE,” read the statement.

On Sunday, a new smashing poster from the film was unveiled. Dulquer took to Twitter to share the poster. “Here’s a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious ‘Kurup’. In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release! (sic),” he wrote.

On being part of the project, Sobhita recently tweeted: “It’s a wrap on Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film That is eccentric and endearing at once. As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online,” Sobhita tweeted. She said that the film is special for its obvious reasons like “the astute direction by happy hippie Srinath, aided by prodigies Nimish, Banglan, Praveen and the most wonderful, buoyant co-actor Dulquer.”

In the film, she’s rumoured to be playing Dulquer’s wife. Talking about the experience of being part of the project, she wrote: “What makes my experience intimate is that it caused/coincided with - perhaps unknowingly, a growth spurt in me as much emotionally as creatively. I’ve had distinct landmark moments in my life that have been character building. This is one such affair.”

