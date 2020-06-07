Madonna Sebastian lands a pivotal role in Vijay’s Thalapathy 65: reports

Actor Madonna Sebastian, last seen on screen in Tamil film Vaanam Kottatum, is said to have been roped in for a pivotal role in Vijay’s upcoming Tamil project, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. As per a report by Manorama online, Madonna has been signed an important role. However, the makers are still on the lookout for the leading lady.

An official announcement regarding Thalapathy 65, which is currently in pre-production phase, can be expected to be made on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday on June 22.

It is yet unknown who has been officially signed to direct Thalapathy 65, even though recent reports suggest both Sudha Kongara and A.R Murugadoss have been in talks. However, inside sources have confirmed Vijay’s immediate project will be with Murugadoss.

Vijay and Murugadoss are all set to join hands for the fourth time. They have previously worked together in Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar. Apparently, their next collaboration could be a sequel to Thuppakki.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of his forthcoming Tamil film, Master, which was earlier scheduled to release in April.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for the most part of its story. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film.

Master features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee-directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son in the film and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

