Madrasapattinam director reveals Amy Jackson ‘ran out crying’ in the middle of shoot. This is why

Amy Jackson made her feature film debut with the Tamil romantic drama Madrasapattinam. Director Vijay shared an anecdote from the making of the film.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amy Jackson completed a decade in the film industry this year.

Madrasapattinam director Vijay shared his memories of working with actor Amy Jackson in the film, which marked her big screen debut. He revealed that he was ‘scared’ when he saw her in tears in the middle of the shoot. He then found out that she was moved by the plight of a horse, who was ‘suffering in the hot sun’.

In an interview with The Times of India, Vijay said, “We were shooting in Mount Road, and it was super-hot, like 40 degrees. Suddenly, Amy opened the door of her car and ran out, crying. I was scared and didn’t know what had happened. Then, an assistant director told me that her mom was also crying.”

Vijay went to enquire what the problem was. “Amy, between sobs, said, ‘I can’t see the horse suffering in the hot sun. I want to adopt it’. We had actually got a horse for a sequence and he was loitering around during the break, and Amy couldn’t see the horse suffer. So, we led the horse to the shed-like structure we had created and gave him extra food. Only then did Amy calm down,” he revealed.

Also see: Hrithik Roshan shares sweet video of Rohit and Jaadu’s precious moments as Koi Mil Gaya turns 17. Watch



Madrasapattinam featured Arya opposite Amy and was a success at the box office. The Tamil romantic drama was later dubbed in Telugu and released as 1947: A Love Story.



Two years after the release of Madrasapattinam, Amy made her Bollywood debut with Gautham Menon’s Ekk Deewana Tha opposite Prateik Babbar. She has predominantly worked in the south, appearing in films such as Yevadu, Thanga Magan and Theri. She has also done Hindi films such as Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. Her last release was the multilingual film 2.0, which also starred Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

