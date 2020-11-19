Mahesh Babu heaps praise on Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: ‘Shine on brother’

Actor Mahesh Babu is bowled over by Suriya’s latest release Soorarai Pottru, which had its world premiere on Amazon Prime last week. Calling it an inspiring film, Mahesh said that it features Suriya in top form.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is the story based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of budget airline Air Deccan.

“#SooraraiPottru What an inspiring film! Brilliantly directed with amazing performances. @Suriya_offl in top form. Shine on brother. Congrats to the entire team (sic),” Mahesh tweeted.

Ever since it started streaming, praise is pouring in for the film from all quarters. Recently, actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to share how much he loved the film.

Last week, Captain Gopinath took to twitter to congratulate Sudha Kongara, Suriya and the entire team for making the film.

In a series of tweets, Gopinath was all praise for director Sudha Kongara and Suriya.

Even though he called the film ‘heavily fictionalized’, he raved it for outstandingly capturing the essence of his story and struggle.

“Soorarai Pottru. Heavily fictionalized but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster. Yes, watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories,” Gopinath wrote.

Soorarai Pottru, which marked Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director, also features Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

