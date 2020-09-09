Sections
Mahesh Babu is back on the sets to shoot for an ad, see pic

A picture of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu from the sets of a shoot at Annapurna Studios has surfaced online. It is reportedly for advertisement. It is the first time Mahesh has stepped out for a shoot since the lockdown.

Mahesh Babu has been staying home since the pandemic.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu, who was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, on Wednesday returned to the sets amid the pandemic to shoot for an advertisement. A picture from the sets of the shoot at Annapurna Studios has surfaced on social media.

For the first time since the lockdown, Mahesh Babu has stepped out for a shoot. As per reports, the shoot of this ad will be wrapped up in two days, i.e. Wednesday and Thursday. In the picture, Mahesh is seen sitting and with a cup in his hand and in a conversation with who appears like the ad director.

On the career front, he will next be seen on screen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the leading lady. She will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh for the first time.

Mahesh was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, he played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.



There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. He also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing.

