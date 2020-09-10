Mahesh Babu looks dapper in new viral picture, says ‘Good to be back’

Actor Mahesh Babu, who was last seen on screen in Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru and will soon begin work on Sarkaru Vaari Paata, has taken the internet by storm with his latest picture, which was shared by popular celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Mahesh returned to the sets for the first time since the lockdown to shoot for an advertisement. Post the shoot, Avinash clicked a picture of Mahesh in his new look and it went viral when he shared it on Twitter on Wednesday.

Thanking him for the picture, Mahesh wrote: “Missed your post pack up shots!! Good to be back (sic).”

On the career front, Mahesh will next be seen on screen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the female lead. She will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh for the first time.

Mahesh was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, he played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. He also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing.

