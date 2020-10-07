Mahesh Babu remembers Khaleja as film turns 10, thanks director Trivikram: ‘Reinvented myself’

Mahesh Babu and Khaleja director Trivikram have worked in two projects so far.

Actor Mahesh Babu on Wednesday took to Twitter to remember his Telugu film Khaleja on its 10th anniversary. He said the film allowed him to reinvent himself as an actor and he thanked his good friend and director Trivikram for the same.

“Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram. Looking forward to our next. Very soon (sic),” Mahesh tweeted and also shared a making video of the film.

Mahesh also hinted that he will be reuniting with Trivikram soon for another project. Rumours have been making the rounds about their reunion for a while. Mahesh and Trivikram have worked together in two projects so far. Khaleja was their second collaboration after the highly successful, Athadu.

Khaleja is the story of Alluri Seetarama Raju (Mahesh Babu), who plays a cab driver and how his life changes upside down when he is mistaken for God when he visits a small village in Andhra Pradesh.

The film, which had a successful run in cinemas, also starred Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Sunil and Ali in important roles. Mani Sharma had composed the music.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will soon commence work on his upcoming Telugu project Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram. Apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The team will travel post Dussehra, provided the current situation doesn’t get worse.

Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the leading lady. She will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh for the first time.

As per recent reports, both Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are rumoured to be playing key roles in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, the makers haven’t made any official announcement yet.

