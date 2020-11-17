Mahesh Babu’s pic from airport goes viral, Namrata Shirodkar crushes over husband

Sections
Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of husband Mahesh Babu as he took an early morning flight, leaving internet in a meltdown.

Actor Mahesh Babu’s latest picture shared by his wife Namrata Shirodkar has taken the internet by storm. In an Instagram post, Namrata shared the picture which was taken at the airport and she said her husband looks drop dead gorgeous.

“Who can possibly look like this at 3 in the morning? Time flies when u have a drop dead gorgeous man sitting right in front of u waiting to board a flight (sic),” Namrata wrote.

 

Mahesh Babu’s fans on Twitter ensured the picture went viral. The actor is currently on a holiday with his family. He’s expected to return to join the sets of his upcoming project Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram.



Apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC for the film and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The team will travel post Dussehra, provided the current situation doesn’t get worse.

Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the leading lady. She will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh for the first time.

As per recent reports, both Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are rumoured to be playing key roles in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, the makers haven’t made any official announcement yet.

Mahesh also has a rumoured project with director Vamshi Paidipally, with whom he had worked in the Telugu film Maharshi. Recently, Mahesh also hinted that he will be reuniting with Trivikram soon for another project. Rumours have been making the rounds about their reunion for a while.

Mahesh and Trivikram have worked together in two projects so far. Khaleja was their second collaboration after the highly successful Athadu.

