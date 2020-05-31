Sections
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata announced on dad Krishna's birthday

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram. It is their maiden collaboration together.

Updated: May 31, 2020 10:07 IST

By Karthik Kumar,

Mahesh Babu has announced Sarkaru Vaari Paata as the title of his new film

Actor Mahesh Babu’s next Telugu film has been announced on the occasion of his father and veteran actor Krishna’s birthday. The film has been titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and will mark the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram.

On the occasion of the film’s launch, Parasuram took to Twitter and wrote: “My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets. It’s a dream come true.” The film have music by SS Thaman while PS Vinod will be the director of photography. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

 

The project, which will go on the floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted, will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment.



Mahesh Babu’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga in the pipeline. This film might only take off next year.

