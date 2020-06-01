Sections
Mahesh Babu says son Gautham wants to enter films, reveals when he had ‘crush’ on wife Namrata Shirodkar

In an interactive session with his Instagram followers on Sunday, Mahesh Babu opened up about his family and life during lockdown.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mahesh Babu was at his candid best in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu got candid in a Q and A session with his fans on Instagram. He opened up about life in lockdown, his son Gautham Ghattamaneni’s acting dreams, his ‘best friend’ and wife Namrata Shirodkar, his next release and his culinary skills, among other things.

Currently, Mahesh is quarantining in Hyderabad with wife Namrata, son Gautham and daughter Sitara. Talking about how the lockdown has been for him, he said, “It’s been an experience of a lifetime. I’ve done so many things with them that I wouldn’t be able to do, had I been working.” Unlike many other stars, he has not mastered the art of cooking during the lockdown. When asked what is the best thing he can cook for his children, he said, “Maggi noodles.”

However, Mahesh warned that life after the coronavirus pandemic will change drastically. “Life will be different post lockdown. Be safe, wear a mask and be aware. We all have to accept this new normal . So stay safe, you all,” he said.

Mahesh, who is the son of late actor Krishna, revealed that his son Gautham nurses acting ambitions as well. When asked if his son wants to be a ‘hero’ in the future, Mahesh said, “He wants to, I guess! Only time will tell.”



Fans also asked him about Namrata. To a fan who asked how much he loves her, Mahesh replied, “Are you married? First tell me.” When asked if he had a crush on anyone, he said, “I did at 26! Then I married her @namratashirodkar.” He also called her his ‘best friend’.

Recently, the first poster of Mahesh’s next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, was announced. The film will mark his first collaboration with director Parasuram. When asked about its ‘theme’, the actor said, “SVP is a complete entertainer with a strong message! I’m really excited about it!”

However, Mahesh did not have any update on its release. “We are all hoping that things settle and work starts soon. Will let you know as soon as I do,” he told a fan.

