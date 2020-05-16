Mahesh Babu sings I Will Never Leave You for daughter Sitara. Watch cute video

Actor Mahesh Babu is clearly making the best of his time at home with family during the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. Days after fans got to see love-filled pictures on his Instagram page, his daughter’s page is now treating the to some more personal moments from the Telugu star’s life.

Mahesh can be seen holding a cute teddy bear in his hand as he sings I Will Never Leave You for daughter Sitara who laughs all along and plays with her father and the teddy in the small video. Sitara’s Instagram account shared the video and captioned it as, “Nana sings for me #funtimes @urstrulymahesh.” The account is handled by her mother and actor Namrata Shirodkar.

Last week, Mahesh Bbau had shared pictures of his son Gautam with their dogs. “ My big boy turns 9 Awesome time!! #pawsomepart.” he captioned the post.

Mahesh also posted some cute photographs with his daughter and was seen playfully blocking his daughter on the staircase. “Building memories one step at a time... #StayHomeStaySafe #QuarantineHome #lockdown @sitaraghattamaneni,” he captioned the image, which currently has 472K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Earlier this month, he shared on social media that he was grateful to all health workers who are working “selflessly and tirelessly” to keep people safe during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru which proved to be a box-office blockbuster. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti. Prakash Raj played the antagonist. The Telugu star is likely to have a guest role in Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva.

