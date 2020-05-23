Mahesh Babu, son Gautham play ‘who is taller’ amid lockdown

Actor Mahesh Babu is making the most of the quarantine time by being a cool father to his children. In his latest Instagram video, he’s seen playing who is taller with his 13-year-old son Gautham.

In the adorable video, Gautam tells his father that he is not that tall. Soon, the actor challenged his son to see who is taller. Gautam couldn’t control his laughter. Sharing the video, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Height check!! He’s tall #LockdownShenanigans (sic).”

Throughout the lockdown, Mahesh Babu has been spending quality time with his children. He’s posted several videos of him having fun with his son as well as daughter over the weeks.

On the career front, Mahesh will soon commence work on his next Telugu project with director Vamshi Paidipally. The duo will be reuniting after the grand success of their previous film, Maharshi. He’s also rumoured to be playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about roping in Mahesh Babu.

The star’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh has a project with director Parasuram in the pipeline. If his upcoming film with Vamshi Paidipally doesn’t take off immediately as planned, he’s said to commence work on Parasuram’s film.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga in the pipeline. This film might only take off next year.

