Makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya quash story theft allegations

The makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya, via a statement, have quashed rumours that the film’s story has been copied. “We wish to inform everyone that Acharya is an original story written and conceptualized by Koratala Siva alone. Any claims that the said story is a copy is baseless,” read the statement.

“It was only recently, on occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22 that the title look poster of Acharya was launched. It gathered great love and support from all sections of the society. As the hype reaches its zenith, a couple of writers, have now made false claims with respect to the story of the film,” added the statement.

The makers said they’ve kept the story of the film confidential and only select few people are aware of what it is all about. “It is absolutely ridiculous that claims are being made based on the motion poster alone! We’d like to clear that this is an original story. It is unacceptable to defame a reputed filmmaker like Koratala Siva. In fact, the claims which are being made are unfounded and seem to be based on the speculative and rumoured stories in the print and electronic media. Therefore, any claims with respect to the story are completely baseless, false and are made solely on assumptions,” added the makers.

Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. In the film, it is rumoured that Chiranjeevi plays dual roles.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

In March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of the project. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

