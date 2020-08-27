Makers of Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram deny rumours of a digital release

Producer S Sashikanth has clarified that his upcoming Tamil film, Jagame Thanthiram, starring Dhanush and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will only release in cinemas. He urged fans to not believe in any rumours.

After it was recently announced that Suriya’s upcoming Tamil biggie Soorarai Pottru was confirmed to release directly on Amazon Prime on October 30, reports emerged that Dhanush’s film Jagame Thanthiram will also follow suit.

“Jagam is still healing and not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open and don’t believe in rumours, the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush go Rakita Rakita on a big screen soon,” Sashikanth tweeted.

Karthik’s film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with a handlebar mustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

An action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande refutes Rhea Chakraborty’s claim that Sushant Singh Rajput felt ‘claustrophobic’ in flights with this video

Meanwhile, Dhanush also awaits the release of Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. Recently, reports emerged that Karnan is based on a caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991.

Talking about the project, the director was quoted in a report by Cinema Express: “Dhanush gave me the chance to work with him after watching Pariyerum Perumal. Just like my first film, this one will also address an important issue.”

Dhanush also has a film each with filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Ramkumar. He also has a Hindi project with Raanjhanaa filmmaker Aanand L Rai in the offing.

Follow @htshowbiz for more