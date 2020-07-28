Makers of Mahanati to reunite with Dulquer Salmaan for new project, see concept poster

The makers of Mahanati on Tuesday on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday announced their reunion with the actor for a yet-untitled project, which will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

It is yet unclear if the project will only be made in Telugu or in multiple southern languages. The makers unveiled a concept poster to mark the announcement of the project.

Going by the poster, the film feels like a period romantic drama. The poster, which feels like a postcard, hints that the story unfolds in the year of 1964. The postcard has a stamp that reads it’s from Jammu and Kashmir. Could it be possible that the film features Dulquer in the role of an Indian soldier in the Indo-Pak war of 1964?

The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon. However, it has been announced that Vishal Chandrasekhar will compose the music. To be bankrolled by Swapna Cinema, the film will be produced by the sister duo Swapna and Priyanka Dutt.

Dulquer’s last Telugu outing was Mahanati, in which he played veteran actor Gemini Ganesan. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the movie.

Meanwhile, Dulquer awaits the release of his upcoming Malayalam film Kurup. It will narrate the story of Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

A statement from the makers recently indicated that Kurup will be the most expensive film to be made in Dulquer Salmaan’s career on a budget of Rs 35 crore. “In his career, this is the biggest budget film that Dulquer has ventured into. It’s made on a budget of Rs 35 crore and has been shot in places such as Kerala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mangalore and Mysore and UAE,” read the statement.

Sobhita Dhulipala plays the leading lady in Kurup, which has been directed by Srinath Rajendran.

