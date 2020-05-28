Malayalam actor Gokulan gets married to long-time girlfriend Dhanya in lockdown, poses for wedding pic with mask on

Sections
Malayalam actor Gokulan and Dhanya got married in a temple in Ernakulam, Kerala. See their pictures here.

Updated: May 28, 2020 16:04 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Actor Jayasurya, who worked with Gokulan in Punyalan Agarbattis, shared the news on social media.

Malayalam actor Gokulan, best known for his performance in Punyalan Agarbattis, got married on Thursday to his long-time girlfriend Dhanya in lockdown. The wedding took place in a temple in Ernakulam, Kerala. The couple tied the knot in front of their family members and avoided crowd due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In pictures that have gone viral from the wedding on social media, both Gokulan and Dhanya are seen wearing masks. Actor Jayasurya, who shared screen space with Gokulan in Punyalan Agarbattis, took to Facebook to share the news congratulate the couple.

Sharing a picture, Jayasurya wrote in Malayalam: “All blessings for my Jimbruttan’s wedding (sic).”

 



Gokulan began his career as a theatre artiste. He made his acting debut with Malayalam thriller Amen. Some of other popular work includes Lal Bahadur Shasthri, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha and Ramante Edanthottam.

