Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas critically injured on the sets of Kala, admitted to ICU

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has suffered a critical injury while shooting for his upcoming film, Kala. As per television reports, he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Kochi.

Kala is being directed by Rohith VS. The injury happened when Tovino was shooting for an action sequence.

As per a report by Mathrubhumi, Tovino suffered an injury in his stomach. After he complained of severe pain, he was rushed to the hospital where he was shifted to the ICU with internal bleeding.

As per a report in The News Minute, Tovino has to be kept under observation for 24 hours in the ICU.

Best known for his work in films such as Godha, Maari 2, Abhiyum Anuvum and Mayanadhi among others, Tovino was last seen on screen in Malayalam film Forensic.

His upcoming release will be the superhero Malayalam film, Minnal Murali. The film’s teaser was released recently and it received unanimous appreciation from all quarters.

In May, Tovino lashed out at ‘religious fanatics’ a day after they destroyed a church set that was erected for the shooting of Minnal Murali. Members of Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Bajrang Dal demolished the set as it was close to Adi Sankaracharya mutt in Kalady, Ernakulum. They even claimed responsibility for the vandalism via a social media post.

Tovino took to Facebook to share a long post on the incident and lashed out at the religious fanatics.

“Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady. It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg.”

Tovino said they had taken proper permissions from the concerned authorities.

“And as we were about to start shooting in this set – which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“It is during this prevailing uncertainty that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists yesterday. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now. We’ve heard of movie sets being vandalized by religious fanatics in Northern parts of India. Now, it’s happening to us right here,” he wrote.

